WATCH: Officers hold alleged drug-trafficking suspect at gunpoint after police chase

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police seized drugs and a gun from a car that crashed following a pursuit in Middletown Thursday afternoon, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The driver refused to stop after an officer tried to pull him over because the car returned as being involved in drug trafficking, police say.

The crash happened at Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane around 3 p.m.

The driver collided with another car that had two passengers inside, police say.

EMS transported all three to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers recovered a gun, cash and fentanyl pills from the car that fled the attempted traffic stop, police say.

A witness recounts as officers held the suspect at gunpoint and took him into custody.

Middletown resident Jason Anderson says he heard a loud “boom” at the moment of impact.

“As soon as I saw and heard the car hit the curb, and I looked up, and I’m seeing the F-150 now spinning in the air, and realizing it hit that car, that’s hat jarred it... That’s what I was hearing,” Anderson said. “I was freaking out.”

Anderson says in the aftermath of the crash he felt helpless, being unable to check on those involved.

“My immediate response was wanting to jump in there and do something, but it’s high speed, you can’t do that,” he said. “It’s different if someone falls down steps or something, what have you. But this is a high-speed chase, so you can’t go in, and they’re coming out... You see guns... You can’t go help the victims.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.