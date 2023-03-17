Contests
17-year-old student struck outside Clark Montessori High School, police say

A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School...
A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old female student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.

Cincinnati Public Schools provided a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“This morning, a Clark Montessori High School student was hit by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near the school. As a precaution, the student was transported to the hospital for medical assistance. Cincinnati Public Schools reminds drivers to be careful in school zones by obeying posted speed limits, traffic signals and watching for children.”

