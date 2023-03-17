Arrest warrant issued for local American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An arrest warrant was issued for the commander of the American Legion Post 744, who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his own post, according to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael L. McKinnis, 58, stole around $98,000, Clausing said.

An indictment from the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas states that he stole the money between May 2019 to September 2022.

The indictment says he stole the money through credit card transactions, cash, and a forged bank statement.

Court documents show that he is facing one count of misuse of credit cards, theft, and forgery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.