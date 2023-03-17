Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Arrest warrant issued for local American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post

Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of stealing money from his own post.(Canva)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An arrest warrant was issued for the commander of the American Legion Post 744, who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his own post, according to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Michael L. McKinnis, 58, stole around $98,000, Clausing said.

An indictment from the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas states that he stole the money between May 2019 to September 2022.

The indictment says he stole the money through credit card transactions, cash, and a forged bank statement.

Court documents show that he is facing one count of misuse of credit cards, theft, and forgery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a...
VIDEO: Police pursuit ends in crash, Middletown man’s arrest
Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will be sentenced now on March 31.
No new corruption trial for former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds: judge
Police lights
Middletown man killed in single-vehicle crash
Joe Mixon's sister, Shalonda Mixon was arrested in connection to a shooting near his home in...
Joe Mixon’s sister pleads not guilty in connection with shooting near Bengals’ player’s house