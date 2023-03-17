Bengals sign free-agent safety to 3-year deal, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals have signed former L.A. Rams safety Nick Scott to a three-year, $12-million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rumors of a deal swirled Thursday after Scott arrived in Cincinnati and met with the team. Scott all but confirmed Schefter’s report Friday with a tweet saying “Who Dey!”

Scott will help fill the void in Cincinnati’s secondary left after the departures of safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. Second-year start Dax Hill, a former first-round pick, is expected to fill Bates’ free safety spot in 2023, leaving strong safety to Scott.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. described Scott as “an extreme culture fit” whom “Lou Anarumo targeted from early in the process for the next generation of his defense.”

Scott is a fifth-year player who has been with the Rams since he was drafted in the seventh round in 2019. He recorded one of the fastest 40 times in the 2019 NFL Combine.

The Penn State grad has played in 64 games in his career, growing from special teams contributor to eventual playmaker.

Scott’s first start came in January 2022 after Jordan Fuller went down in the Rams’ regular-season finale. He started all four playoff games that year, notching his first post-season interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

Scott played every snap against the Bengals in the Super Bowl, registering two tackles.

Scott started 16 games for the Rams last year, recording 86 total tackles (51 solo), five passes defended and two interceptions as well as two forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th-best free agent but gave him an overall 54.2 grade for his play in 2022, which ranks 78th out of 88.

Despite his speed, Scott was strongest against the run, earning a 77 grade in run defense, according to PFF.

