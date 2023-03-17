Caregivers accused of abusing adult son, more than dozen pets
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of a 30-year-old man who state troopers say is mentally handicapped are accused of neglecting their son.
Rebecca Moyer, 49, and John Moyer, 50, are facing charges of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person, and 16 counts of cruelty to animals, according to Kentucky State Police.
Troopers were called to a residence in Robertson County by Bracken County EMS for “beyond livable conditions,” a news release said.
According to the indictment, the couple allegedly abused their son for almost three years and troopers say he was in “very poor health.”
The 30-year-old was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital and then air flighted to University of Kentucky Hospital where he had a few surgeries.
Troopers also say there were 15 cats at the residence that had not been cared for along with a dog.
At this point, it is unknown why Bracken County EMS was sent to the home in the first place.
Bail for the Moyers was set at $25,000 each by a Robertson County Circuit Court Judge.
