Caregivers accused of abusing adult son, more than dozen pets

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of a 30-year-old man who state troopers say is mentally handicapped are accused of neglecting their son.

Rebecca Moyer, 49, and John Moyer, 50, are facing charges of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person, and 16 counts of cruelty to animals, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were called to a residence in Robertson County by Bracken County EMS for “beyond livable conditions,” a news release said.

According to the indictment, the couple allegedly abused their son for almost three years and troopers say he was in “very poor health.”

The 30-year-old was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital and then air flighted to University of Kentucky Hospital where he had a few surgeries.

Troopers also say there were 15 cats at the residence that had not been cared for along with a dog.

At this point, it is unknown why Bracken County EMS was sent to the home in the first place.

Bail for the Moyers was set at $25,000 each by a Robertson County Circuit Court Judge.

