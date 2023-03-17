Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Caregivers accused of abusing adult son, more than dozen pets

Parents accused of abusing adult son and more than a dozen pets
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of a 30-year-old man who state troopers say is mentally handicapped are accused of neglecting their son.

Rebecca Moyer, 49, and John Moyer, 50, are facing charges of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person, and 16 counts of cruelty to animals, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were called to a residence in Robertson County by Bracken County EMS for “beyond livable conditions,” a news release said.

According to the indictment, the couple allegedly abused their son for almost three years and troopers say he was in “very poor health.”

The 30-year-old was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital and then air flighted to University of Kentucky Hospital where he had a few surgeries.

Troopers also say there were 15 cats at the residence that had not been cared for along with a dog.

At this point, it is unknown why Bracken County EMS was sent to the home in the first place.

Bail for the Moyers was set at $25,000 each by a Robertson County Circuit Court Judge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown Jr. introduced as Bengals new left tackle
Police lights
Middletown man killed in single-vehicle crash
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly.
Keep an eye out for invasive ‘spotted lanternfly’ in the Tri-State