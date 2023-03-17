Fire occurs at GE facilty in Evendale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A downed power line caused a small fire at the General Electric facility in Evendale early Friday morning, according to Nick Hurm with General Electric.

Hurm says the fire happened around 1:30 a.m. in a storage yard near gate four.

Hurm says no injuries were reported, and the damage was minimal.

The incident has since been contained.

