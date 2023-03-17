Fire occurs at GE facilty in Evendale
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A downed power line caused a small fire at the General Electric facility in Evendale early Friday morning, according to Nick Hurm with General Electric.
Hurm says the fire happened around 1:30 a.m. in a storage yard near gate four.
Hurm says no injuries were reported, and the damage was minimal.
The incident has since been contained.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.