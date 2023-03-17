Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds as cold air returns

Friday First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is tapering after showers and winds disrupted the morning commute earlier Friday, making this a First Alert Weather Day, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Gusty winds and colder air will dominate the forecast now for most of this St. Patrick’s Day.

Temperatures are falling from the 50s earlier into the low 40s. The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says thermometers will dip into the 30s by this afternoon.

Winds will be even stronger Saturday with gusts as high as 40 mph, the Weather Team says.

It will be much colder Saturday with highs only reaching the 30s.

There also will be a few flurries Saturday morning but they will not accumulate, according to the Weather Team.

Sunday will be very cold for the Heart Mini Marathon Downtown.

Temperatures will sink to nearly 20 degrees or in the teens in some spots.

By the afternoon, the high temperature will only make it to 40.

Monday is the first day of Spring and the weather doesn’t look bad but it will remain cooler than normal, the Weather Team says.

We will see warmer weather for the rest of next week with rain Wednesday evening and Thursday.

