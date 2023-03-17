First Alert Weather Day: Rain expected to slow morning rush Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain falling right now is expected to leave standing water on highways and slow the morning rush for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

That’s why they declared this a First Alert Weather Day, primarily for the morning hours.

First Alert Weather Day This Morning: NOT SEVERE, just disruptive this morning with standing water. Rain tapers by noon, and falling temps today. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PSAhKQKTEY — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) March 17, 2023

We will see less than half an inch of rain but temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning to the 40s by this afternoon, according to the First Alert Weather Team.

Winds also will be breezy at times, driving wind chills down into the 30s.

Winds will be even stronger Saturday with gusts as high as 40 mph, the Weather Team says.

It will be much colder Saturday with highs only reaching the 30s.

There also will be a few flurries Saturday morning but they will not accumulate, according to the Weather Team.

Sunday will be very cold for the Heart Mini Marathon Downtown.

Temperatures will sink to nearly 20 degrees or in the teens in some spots.

By the afternoon, the high temperature will only make it to 40.

Monday is the first day of Spring and the weather doesn’t look bad but it will remain cooler than normal, the Weather Team says.

We will see warmer weather for the rest of next week with rain Wednesday evening and Thursday.

