It’s official: Orlando Brown Jr. signs with the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that Orlando Brown Jr. has been signed to a four-year contract through the 2026 season.

“This is my friend Orlando. He’s here to play left tackle and help us win championships,” Zac Taylor said as he introduced the Brown to the media.

Orlando Brown told reporters he wants to win football games and Super Bowls.

“I knew when the offer came through it was something I couldn’t pass up,” Brown said.

The 6′8″, 345-pound tackle has widely been considered among the league’s best at his position since being drafted in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens traded Brown to the Chiefs in 2021 for four draft picks.

In 2022 with the Chiefs, Brown allowed four sacks while playing 1,133 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

