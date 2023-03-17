Joe Mixon’s sister pleads ‘not guilty’ in connection with shooting near Bengals’ player’s house

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, Shalonda Mixon, the sister of Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon, pleaded not guilty in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old outside of the NFL star’s house in Anderson, according to Judge Anita Berting with the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Judge Berting set Shalonda’s bond at $5,000. Court documents show Shalonda is facing one count of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice after she and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted in connection with the incident on March 6.

That night, Shalonda told Joe there were people outside his Ayers Road home with guns, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Thursday during a press conference.

Powers explains that the guns were Nerf weapons.

The 16-year-old was carrying this Nerf gun when he was shot in the foot as he tried to run away when the gunshots began, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

Having received death threats, the Bengals star was concerned for his life after being told armed people were outside his home, Powers said.

The threats began after Mixon’s address was “improperly released to the public” in January, a statement from Joe’s agent, Peter Schaffer, explained.

Surveillance video obtained through a search warrant showed Joe walking in the backyard of his home with a gun, but he never fired any shots, according to Powers. Mixon is a legal gun owner and “did not commit a crime,” Powers explained.

According to Powers, Brewer fired 10 to 11 shots at teenagers playing “Nerf wars” on Ayers Road around 8:30 p.m. that night. Shalonda was later seen on the same video picking up shell casings in the yard.

Mixon’s agent says the Bengals’ star stepped in to stop Brewer from shooting.

The 16-year-old, who lives on Ayers Road, was shot in the foot while trying to run away, deputies said in their initial report.

The teen “heard multiple shots whizzing by his head and immediately ducked behind a tree, fearing for his life,” the prosecutor’s office explained.

A news release from March 7 and the sheriff’s office says the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with the bullet still logged in his foot.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call placed by a man inside Mixon’s Ayers Road home around 8:30 p.m. that day, according to the preliminary incident report and a recording of the 911 call.

The man who called 911 told the call taker he was inside “my athlete’s house,” and the shooting occurred outside next to the house, according to the call and incident report.

Deputies stopped a black Honda Accord that was seen leaving Mixon’s home, according to the incident report.

Shalonda was driving the car with Brewer in the passenger seat, Powers explained.

The gun used in the shooting that night was found in the trunk of the Accord, the prosecutor’s office said.

The gun used in the shooting that night was found in the trunk of the Accord, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

Shalonda was indicted on charges of felonious assault, obstructing justice, and tampering with evidence, according to Powers. She faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all charges, Powers stated.

Court documents show that her next court appearance will be on March 31 with Judge Christopher Wagner.

Brewer, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was indicted on felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability charges, Powers announced.

The whereabouts of Brewer are unknown, Powers said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.