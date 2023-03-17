Contests
Jonah Williams requests trade from Bengals after Orlando Brown signing

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle...
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Cordell Volson (67), and Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade following the acquisition of Orlando Brown in free agency, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams, a former first-round draft pick for the Bengals, was going to have to move to right tackle when the team signed Brown in free agency.

It’s clear Williams is not interested in moving to right tackle and wants to find a new team where he can continue to play on the left side.

The Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on Williams before the 2022 season. If he plays this season in Cincinnati, it’s a prove-it year. The Bengals have not yet decided if they wanted to keep Williams in Cincinnati long-term.

When the Bengals made a splash in free agency on Wednesday night by signing Brown, it became clear Williams’ future in Cincinnati would be at right tackle.

