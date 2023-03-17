Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Judge sets $1 M bond for Middletown murder suspect

Darnell Dollar
Darnell Dollar(Middletown Police Department)
By Mike Schell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown judge set a $1 million bond for the man who allegedly killed the woman who was found dead in her car.

Darnell Dollar, 33, faces murder charges in connection to the death of 61-year-old Constance “Connie” Reddix, according to police.

Connie’s family tells FOX19 NOW that the two met at a homeless shelter and began a relationship, despite their age difference.

“When I had spoken to her, she told me she was locked in a car in Middletown,” Kelly Booker, Connie’s niece said. “The only thing that she could tell me was that she saw a car lot sign and that was it. She couldn’t get out of the car.”

According to the judge who set Dollar’s bond, all of his cases involved a violent offense.

The prosecutor says the 33-year-old admitted to punching Connie in the face and strangling her on Tuesday.

All of her nieces and nephews, when she was around them, that’s all they talk about, about how friendly she is,” Kathy Hubbard, Connie’s sister said.

Her family said they couldn’t believe how callous Dollar was during his bond hearing.

He is expected to appear back in court on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Rain is tapering now after showers and winds disrupted the morning commute earlier Friday,...
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds as cold air returns
Joe Mixon's sister to appear in court in connection with Anderson township shooting
Joe Mixon's sister to appear in court in connection with Anderson township shooting