Judge sets $1 M bond for Middletown murder suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown judge set a $1 million bond for the man who allegedly killed the woman who was found dead in her car.

Darnell Dollar, 33, faces murder charges in connection to the death of 61-year-old Constance “Connie” Reddix, according to police.

Connie’s family tells FOX19 NOW that the two met at a homeless shelter and began a relationship, despite their age difference.

“When I had spoken to her, she told me she was locked in a car in Middletown,” Kelly Booker, Connie’s niece said. “The only thing that she could tell me was that she saw a car lot sign and that was it. She couldn’t get out of the car.”

According to the judge who set Dollar’s bond, all of his cases involved a violent offense.

The prosecutor says the 33-year-old admitted to punching Connie in the face and strangling her on Tuesday.

All of her nieces and nephews, when she was around them, that’s all they talk about, about how friendly she is,” Kathy Hubbard, Connie’s sister said.

Her family said they couldn’t believe how callous Dollar was during his bond hearing.

He is expected to appear back in court on Friday.

