Middletown man killed in single-vehicle crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday night.

Police Chief David Birk says Middletown dispatch received a call around 7:48 p.m. about a crash in the area of University Boulevard and Shafor Street with possible severe injuries.

Officers found the site of the crash on Nelbar Street at the railroad overpass.

Chief Birk says Douglas G. Miller, 53, of Middletown died as a result of the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The Middletown Police Department and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.

