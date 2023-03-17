Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Need green beer on St. Patrick’s Day? These local bars will have you seeing colors ☘️🍺

Are you craving green beer for St. Patrick's Day? Check out Greater Cincinnati bars for a...
Are you craving green beer for St. Patrick's Day? Check out Greater Cincinnati bars for a colorful sip.(Sam Greene | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17, which marks the return of a popular tradition: green beer. If you’re looking for local pubs serving the shamrock-hued brew, look no further, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

We compiled a list of local bars, breweries, and taprooms that will serve green beer in honor of Ireland’s patron saint. Grab your kilt and favorite beer mug, and hit these local bars. You may even find your pot of gold at the end of this rainbow (i.e., list).

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

Molly Malone’s in Covington is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day-themed party with bagpipes, kegs and eggs, green beer, Irish entertainment on two stages and themed T-shirts for the first 100 guests.

Fifty West Brewing Co.

Enjoy green beer day at Fifty West Brewing Co. in Columbia Township. This party will feature a volleyball and pickleball tournament, bagpipers and green brews.

Monkey Bar & Grille

The Monkey Bar & Grille is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, all-day breakfast, smoked corned beef, and green beer.

Three Spirits Tavern

This Bellevue bar will feature live music on the patio and food and drink specials, including Irish-themed cocktails and green beer.

Murphy’s Pub

For the early birds, head to Murphy’s Pub for complimentary breakfast until 7 a.m. The pub will also serve free pizza from Adriatico’s and green beer all day.

Braxton Brewing Co.

Green beer and Irish-themed shots will flow all day long Braxton Brewing Co.

Darkness Brewing

This neighborhood brewery and taproom will host a St. Paddy’s party with kegs and eggs, live music, Irish clog dancing and green beer.

March First Brewing, Woodburn Brewing, FigLeaf Brewing and Cincinnati Distilling

All March First locations will serve green beer on St. Patrick’s Day.

  • Breweries open at 9 a.m. and the distillery opens at 11 a.m. March First: 7885 E. Kemper Road, Sycamore Township. Woodburn: 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. FigLeaf: 3387 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Middletown. Cincinnati Distilling: 203 Mill St., Milford.

Flying Pig Irish Pub

This European-style pub is serving green beer on St. Paddy’s Day and a Natural Light version of green beer this week.

Drinkery OTR

Drinkery OTR will be serving green beer March 17 and 18 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

  • Bar opens at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. 1150 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, facebook.com/drinkery.otr.

Cobblestone OTR

Cobblestone OTR will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer, Guinness and bombs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

Rain is tapering now after showers and winds disrupted the morning commute earlier Friday,...
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds as cold air returns
A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School...
17-year-old student struck outside Clark Montessori High School, police say
A fire broke out at GE in Evendale early Friday morning.
Fire occurs at GE facilty in Evendale
St. Patrick's Day celebrations take place at Molly Malone's
St. Patrick's Day celebrations take place at Molly Malone's