Need green beer on St. Patrick’s Day? These local bars will have you seeing colors ☘️🍺

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17, which marks the return of a popular tradition: green beer. If you’re looking for local pubs serving the shamrock-hued brew, look no further, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

We compiled a list of local bars, breweries, and taprooms that will serve green beer in honor of Ireland’s patron saint. Grab your kilt and favorite beer mug, and hit these local bars. You may even find your pot of gold at the end of this rainbow (i.e., list).

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

Molly Malone’s in Covington is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day-themed party with bagpipes, kegs and eggs, green beer, Irish entertainment on two stages and themed T-shirts for the first 100 guests.

Bar opens at 11 a.m. 112 E. Fourth St., Covington. facebook.com/mollymalonescincinnati

Fifty West Brewing Co.

Enjoy green beer day at Fifty West Brewing Co. in Columbia Township. This party will feature a volleyball and pickleball tournament, bagpipers and green brews.

7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township. fiftywestbrew.com

Monkey Bar & Grille

The Monkey Bar & Grille is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, all-day breakfast, smoked corned beef, and green beer.

Bar opens at 9 a.m. 7837 Old 3C Highway, Maineville. facebook.com/themonkeybarandgrille

Three Spirits Tavern

This Bellevue bar will feature live music on the patio and food and drink specials, including Irish-themed cocktails and green beer.

Bar opens at 10 a.m. 209 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue. facebook.com/ThreeSpiritsTavern

Murphy’s Pub

For the early birds, head to Murphy’s Pub for complimentary breakfast until 7 a.m. The pub will also serve free pizza from Adriatico’s and green beer all day.

Bar opens at 5:30 a.m. 2329 W. Clifton Ave., Clifton Heights. facebook.com/MurphysPubClifton

Braxton Brewing Co.

Green beer and Irish-themed shots will flow all day long Braxton Brewing Co.

Bar opens at 9 a.m. 27 W. Seventh St., Covington, facebook.com/BraxtonBrewingCompany

Darkness Brewing

This neighborhood brewery and taproom will host a St. Paddy’s party with kegs and eggs, live music, Irish clog dancing and green beer.

Bar opens at 8 a.m. 224 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, facebook.com/darknessbrewing

March First Brewing, Woodburn Brewing, FigLeaf Brewing and Cincinnati Distilling

All March First locations will serve green beer on St. Patrick’s Day.

Breweries open at 9 a.m. and the distillery opens at 11 a.m. March First: 7885 E. Kemper Road, Sycamore Township. Woodburn: 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. FigLeaf: 3387 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Middletown. Cincinnati Distilling: 203 Mill St., Milford.

Flying Pig Irish Pub

This European-style pub is serving green beer on St. Paddy’s Day and a Natural Light version of green beer this week.

Bar opens at noon. 3265 Brotherton Road, Oakley, facebook.com/flyingpigirishpub

Drinkery OTR

Drinkery OTR will be serving green beer March 17 and 18 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Bar opens at 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. 1150 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, facebook.com/drinkery.otr

Cobblestone OTR

Cobblestone OTR will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green beer, Guinness and bombs.

Bar opens at noon. 1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, instagram.com.

