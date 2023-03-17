NKY police investigating coordinated ring of armed carjackers with Louisville ties

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are tracking nearly a dozen suspects involved in a string of carjackings in Northern Kentucky this week.

Multiple incidents of armed car thefts have occurred in Kenton County in recent days, leaving residents on edge.

A vehicle stolen at gunpoint Wednesday morning led to a chase that ended in a crash in Louisville, according to Kentucky State Police. The juvenile driver, who is from Louisville, was taken into custody, KSP says.

Another armed carjacking happened around the same time in Erlanger. Police believe the same suspects (pictured below) are involved in both thefts.

Anisha Rodgers says she was getting ready for work when it happened.

“We’d seen the guy from the truck come over and jump in my passenger seat,” she recalled.

Anisha says her car was unlocked and warming in the driveway of her home when multiple people got inside the car and drove off. She and her brother, Brandon Rodgers, tried to stop them, she says, but the suspects fired multiple shots in their direction.

“You’ve got four kids jumping out of an SUV, running up, so you run out because you notice they’re younger,” Brandon said. “And all of a sudden, they’re firing shots at you. That’s what got me. That’s what scared me.”

Anisha added, “It’s one of those things you hear about on the news, and it never happens to you... You’re in such a panic that you’re not even thinking.”

Erlanger police Det. Tom Loos says that theft is one in a string of carjackings with at least eleven suspects.

“Seems to be supported by a group of people who have the ability to move that merchandise back out and actually make it profitable,” Loos said Thursday. “In at least one of those break-ins, a credit card was stolen.”

Anisha’s car was found at a gas station in Carrollton.

Brandon and Alisha are stressing vigilance in their community as they await justice.

“I do feel violated,” Alisha said, “because now I feel like I have to constantly watch over my shoulder. I hope the community can work together to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else, to keep their things safe, but also help identify all the people who were involved.”

Police say the suspects could face attempted murder charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Erlanger PD at (859) 727-7599.

Suspects in a carjacking ring that police say stretches from Northern Kentucky to Louisville. (Erlanger PD)

