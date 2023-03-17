Contests
Plane swerves while landing at Lunken Airport

A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A small plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday, according to Lunken Airport Manager Fred Atherton.

Atherton says the pilot was landing at the airport to get fuel when the aircraft’s landing gear folded, causing the plane to swerve near the runway.

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident, Atherton said.

Atherton says they are working on getting the plane off of the runway.

