Plane swerves while landing at Lunken Airport

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A small plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday, according to Lunken Airport Manager Fred Atherton.

Atherton says the pilot was landing at the airport to get fuel when the aircraft’s landing gear folded, causing the plane to swerve near the runway.

No passengers were on board at the time of the incident, Atherton said.

Atherton says they are working on getting the plane off of the runway.

