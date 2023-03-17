Police investigate social media threat made to Indiana middle school

OHIO COUNTY, IN (WXIX) - Indiana law enforcement is investigating a threat made to an Indiana middle school on social media Thursday night.

A middle school student at Rising Sun-Ohio County Community Schools made the threat to the school, according to school officials.

School officials say the student will not be at school Friday.

“An abundance of precaution is being taken to increase safety,” school officials said.

There will be police around the school Friday.

Police have not identified the student.

It is unclear what the student said on social media.

