Student struck outside Clark Montessori High School, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.
The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.
