Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Student struck outside Clark Montessori High School, police say

A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School...
A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student was struck by a vehicle crossing the street outside Clark Montessori High School in Hyde Park Friday morning, Cincinnati police confirm.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Erie Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The student was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and remained on the scene, he said.

FOX19 NOW requested comment from a spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day celebrations take place at Molly Malone's
St. Patrick's Day celebrations take place at Molly Malone's
Indiana police are investigating a threat made on social media to Rising Sun-Ohio County...
Police investigate social media threat made to Indiana middle school
Rain showers arrived overnight and continue for your morning commute Friday for St. Patrick’s...
First Alert Weather Day: Rain expected to slow morning rush Friday
First Alert Weather Day Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update