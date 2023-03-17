Troopers arrest NKY parents who allegedly neglected son, 16 animals

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Northern Kentucky residents were indicted on 16 counts of animal cruelty and one count of abusing an adult person, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers from Post 6 in Dry Ridge were dispatched to the residence of Rebecca Moyer, 49, and John Moyer, 50, by Bracken County EMS for “beyond livable conditions,” KSP said.

Based on Tooper Patrick Davis’ findings, the Moyers not only failed to take care of 15 cats and one dog but also their 30-year-old son, who is mentally handicapped and was found in “very poor health.”

According to an indictment sheet, the couple allegedly abused their son for almost three years.

The Moyer’s son was in such poor health that he was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital and then was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital, Davis said.

Rebecca and John’s bails were set at $25,000 each by a Robertson County Circuit Court Judge.

