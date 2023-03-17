Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Troopers arrest NKY parents who allegedly neglected son, 16 animals

Rebecca Moyer, 50, and John Moyer, 49, were arrested after law enforcement discovered their...
Rebecca Moyer, 50, and John Moyer, 49, were arrested after law enforcement discovered their neglected son and 16 animals.(Bourbon County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Northern Kentucky residents were indicted on 16 counts of animal cruelty and one count of abusing an adult person, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers from Post 6 in Dry Ridge were dispatched to the residence of Rebecca Moyer, 49, and John Moyer, 50, by Bracken County EMS for “beyond livable conditions,” KSP said.

Based on Tooper Patrick Davis’ findings, the Moyers not only failed to take care of 15 cats and one dog but also their 30-year-old son, who is mentally handicapped and was found in “very poor health.”

According to an indictment sheet, the couple allegedly abused their son for almost three years.

The Moyer’s son was in such poor health that he was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital and then was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital, Davis said.

Rebecca and John’s bails were set at $25,000 each by a Robertson County Circuit Court Judge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane swerves while landing at Lunken Airport
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for local American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a...
Car crashes following police pursuit; Middletown man arrested
Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds will be sentenced now on March 31.
No new corruption trial for former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds: judge