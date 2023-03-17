Very cold weekend for the final weekend of winter!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday afternoon will dry out area roadways and sidewalks after a wet morning. Afternoon temperatures remain cold in the upper 30s and low 40s, however winds will gust out of the west-northwest between 20-30 miles per hour. This will bring wind chills in the 30s at times during Fish Fry Friday’s or St. Patrick festivities, so bundle up if you have any evening plans.

The final weekend of winter is very cold! Saturday morning starts off in the mid 20s, but thanks to clouds and west-northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 30s. Factor in the winds and it’ll only feel like the upper 20s for much of the day. A secondary cold front arrives Saturday mid-morning, which will bring snow flurries or light snow showers for the morning and early afternoon. We don’t expect anything more than a dusting on elevated surfaces at best, though visibility may be briefly reduced for folks traveling for lunch.

Overnight lows Saturday night will plummet to the teens and low 20s, bringing a hard freeze and widespread frost to start Sunday morning. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a much lighter wind.

Monday is the official start to spring with the Vernal Equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. (the Equator will experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness). The first day of spring will be a little cooler than normal, but fair with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s are expected Tuesday with Wednesday starting off in the 30s and going into the upper 50s. Rain showers return Wednesday night and linger into Thursday and Friday, which will be warm with highs in the 60s for the latter half of next week!

