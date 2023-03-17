VIDEO: Police pursuit ends in crash, Middletown man’s arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man was arrested Thursday after a police pursuit ended in a crash that put two people in the hospital

Middletown police say they attempted to conduct traffic stop for Christopher Spicer, 22, who was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

According to Sgt. Ryan Rogers, Spicer fled the scene at a high rate of speed after he backed his truck into a marked patrol unit.

Police chased Spicer through several major roadways in the city, and the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane, Rogers explained.

The two victims that were hit were transported to the Atrium Medical Center with severe injuries, Middletown police said.

Once police arrested Spicer, they discovered narcotics and a firearm in his truck, Rogers added.

The 22-year-old now faces a lengthy list of charges:

Two counts of vehicular assault

One count of drug abuse

One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

One count of fleeing the scene

One count of having weapons while under disability

One count of driving under suspension

One count obedience to traffic control devices

One count fictitious license plates

One count reckless operation

