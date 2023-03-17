Contests
VIDEO: Police pursuit ends in crash, Middletown man’s arrest

Police have identified the suspect
Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a...
Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a crash.(Middletown City Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man was arrested Thursday after a police pursuit ended in a crash that put two people in the hospital

Middletown police say they attempted to conduct traffic stop for Christopher Spicer, 22, who was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

According to Sgt. Ryan Rogers, Spicer fled the scene at a high rate of speed after he backed his truck into a marked patrol unit.

PREVIOUSLY: “WATCH: Officers hold alleged drug-trafficking suspect at gunpoint after police chase”

Police chased Spicer through several major roadways in the city, and the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane, Rogers explained.

The two victims that were hit were transported to the Atrium Medical Center with severe injuries, Middletown police said.

Once police arrested Spicer, they discovered narcotics and a firearm in his truck, Rogers added.

The 22-year-old now faces a lengthy list of charges:

  • Two counts of vehicular assault
  • One count of drug abuse
  • One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs
  • One count of fleeing the scene
  • One count of having weapons while under disability
  • One count of driving under suspension
  • One count obedience to traffic control devices
  • One count fictitious license plates
  • One count reckless operation

