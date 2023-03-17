VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky Norse gave everything they had in a valiant effort against the top-seeded Houston Cougars in a 63-52 loss in NCAA tournament first-round action Thursday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

And NKU pep band director Will Redden was the star of a video shared by many on social media, as he emphatically and enthusiastically directed the Norse musicians in their rendition of Lit’s 1999 hit single, “My Own Worst Enemy.”

Redden tweeted afterward, “Just a kid from a small town in Pendleton County, Kentucky.. #blessed #NorseUpForever”

NORTHERN KENTUCKY’S BAND IS LIT https://t.co/GWi9QmnG7S — The Sickos CBB Committee SOLE (@SickosCBB) March 17, 2023

Few other things need to be recognized in this video 100%..

1. Listen to the trumpet take it up the octave and nail it

2. Listen to those heavies chug on the bassline

3. Listen to those ‘bones during that final trombone chorus



That’s just some of it. Give this band some love https://t.co/2AHx7q0A9f — Will Redden (@will_redden) March 17, 2023

will is a w director pic.twitter.com/4wQQiqu2K7 — kian (@melodaeze07) March 17, 2023

Northern Kentucky’s band director absolutely living his best life here



Who else was rocking out to Lit in 1999? pic.twitter.com/Ix3FzG2R1l — Chris Combs (iterative design enjoyer) (@DrChrisCombs) March 17, 2023

(Also, did anyone else know this??)

Northern Kentucky changed their Norse mascot in 2016 because it was scaring children, but fans revolted and they basically changed it back.



All hail the scary viking. pic.twitter.com/AEd28m3IUs — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 17, 2023

