VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance

Will Redden was an ‘animal’ and ‘living his best life’ last night.
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance in the first round of March Madness.(Provided)
By Dave Clark
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky Norse gave everything they had in a valiant effort against the top-seeded Houston Cougars in a 63-52 loss in NCAA tournament first-round action Thursday night in Birmingham, Alabama.

And NKU pep band director Will Redden was the star of a video shared by many on social media, as he emphatically and enthusiastically directed the Norse musicians in their rendition of Lit’s 1999 hit single, “My Own Worst Enemy.”

Redden tweeted afterward, “Just a kid from a small town in Pendleton County, Kentucky.. #blessed #NorseUpForever

(Also, did anyone else know this??)

