Woman hospitalized after shooting in Sharonville, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Sharonville early Saturday morning, according to Sharonville police.

Police say one officer was driving along the 2300 block of East Sharon Road around 5 a.m. when he saw a car stopped in the middle of the street.

The officer initially thought there was a car accident, but once he got closer to the vehicle, he saw a woman lying on the road behind the car with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh, police said.

Police say a man and the woman met at a bar and left together. The woman did not know where she was and attempted to exit the vehicle when the man shot her, officers said.

Officers say that a man at the scene was taken into custody.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

The severity of her injuries of the victim is unknown at this time.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

