Elmwood Place shooting victim identified; condition unknown, sheriff’s office said

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim in a shooting that took place Friday night in Elmwood Place, according to a release from Sheriff Charmaine McDuffey.

The sheriff’s office says that units responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. to a report that an altercation broke out inside The Place Rental Hall in the 6000 block of Vine Street

Mariaya Markeya Kimberly Johnson, 28, was identified as the victim in the shooting that took place after the altercation spilled into the parking lot behind the business, the release said.

Police at the scene said the woman was shot in the abdomen.

The sheriff’s office reported that Johnson was transported to University Hospital and treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HSCO tip line at 513-586-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

