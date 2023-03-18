Independence police issue Golden Alert for missing 77-year-old man

INDEPENDENCE, KY (WXIX) -The City of Independence Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Officers say Irvin Steffen was last seen leaving his home in Independence Monday around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Steffen was last seen wearing a black hat and brown coat and is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with a Kentucky license plate of C2N264.

This not the actual car that Steffen was in, but it is stock photo of the vehicle. (Independence Police Department)

Police say Steffen suffers from an altered mental status, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and heart complications requiring medical medications that he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

