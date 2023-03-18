Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Independence police issue Golden Alert for missing 77-year-old man

Independence police are searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.
Independence police are searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.(Independence Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, KY (WXIX) -The City of Independence Police Department issued a Golden Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Officers say Irvin Steffen was last seen leaving his home in Independence Monday around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Steffen was last seen wearing a black hat and brown coat and is believed to be driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with a Kentucky license plate of C2N264.

This not the actual car that Steffen was in, but it is stock photo of the vehicle.
This not the actual car that Steffen was in, but it is stock photo of the vehicle.(Independence Police Department)

Police say Steffen suffers from an altered mental status, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and heart complications requiring medical medications that he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates with teammates after making an interception...
Bengals sign free-agent safety to 3-year deal, per report
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle...
Jonah Williams requests trade from Bengals after Orlando Brown signing
Indiana police are investigating a threat made on social media to Rising Sun-Ohio County...
Police investigate social media threat made to Indiana middle school

Latest News

North College Hill police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Shell gas station...
Shooting victim found at park after shots fired reported in North College Hill, police say
One woman is hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Woman in serious but stable condition after shooting in Sharonville, police say
Ask Ashlee discusses "Get it together" podcast
Ask Ashlee discusses "Get it together" podcast
A fire broke out at GE in Evendale early Friday morning.
Fire occurs at GE facility in Evendale