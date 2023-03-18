Revised Brent Spence plan could reclaim land for convention center, new arena, group says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of citizens met with city and state transportation officials in Cincinnati on Friday to discuss changes to the Brent Spence Bridge project they say could alter the face of Downtown Cincinnati for the better.

Representatives from Bridge Forward revealed new designs in that meeting showing a narrower I-75 approach to the bridge and fewer ramps.

Bridge Forward President Brian Boland says the changes could return as many as 30 acres for development, potentially including an expanded Duke Energy Convention Center, a new multi-purpose arena or a new tennis tournament complex.

Officials including 3CDC’s Steve Leeper, Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto and Visit Cincy’s Jeff Berding have also noted the possibility of the DECC’s westward expansion.

Bridge Forward started coming up with alternative plans for the BSB interstate approach a year ago, founded on the premise that such a massive project could empower Cincinnati to reclaim what it lost—or represent another unforgivable missed opportunity.

The designs unveiled Friday, Boland says, reflect a compromise vision incorporating ODOT feedback. They’re the group’s first attempt at a post-construction street grid, and they eschew—for now—the highway caps that ODOT has told them are infeasible.

But Boland says there’s still resistance at almost every level.

“The city has kind of accepted this line from ODOT which is, well we have a plan and it’s too late to change it, and that’s absolutely not the truth,” Boland said. “This is not an engineering problem, this is a political will problem. Do we have the political will to ask the engineers to give it a second look... a real look.”

Boland says the state’s current plan relies on traffic and engineering studies from almost 20 years ago.

“That old plan is just not good enough for the Cincinnati of 2023,” he said. “Maybe they accepted that in 2004, when this process began, but they need to step up now.”

Josh Junker, also with Bridge Forward, argues no one should be comfortable with spending $3.6 billion—the state’s current cost figure—on designs he calls antiquated.

He and Boland blame institutional inertia and a blinkered political climate for the plan’s resilience amidst what they both describe as better options.

“They never thought it would get off the ground after 2015,” Junker said. “And then, voila! Suddenly the [Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill] is passed, and they have the opportunity, and they want to push the same design.”

State officials are currently bidding out the project to firms that will refine the plans and consider alternatives.

The design-build contract will be awarded on May 31. Boland hopes he has enough momentum by then to force the issue.

“We think our idea is a better idea, and we’re hoping it will catch fire, and someone at the city, God love them, will finally stiffen their spine and say we should really do this,” he said. “Our message to them is gonna be: You can build a bridge, or you can build a great bridge... You can build a bridge, or you can fix a city.”

Bridge Forward is commissioning an economic study on the cost of their alternative proposal.

We reached out to an ODOT spokesperson, who confirmed the meeting Friday but could not discuss the designs.

Timeline for the Brent Spence Bridge project. (City of Cincinnati)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.