Shooting victim found at park after shots fired reported in North College Hill, police say

North College Hill police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Shell gas station Saturday night.
North College Hill police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Shell gas station Saturday night.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was found with a gunshot wound at Winton Woods Park after a shooting was reported at a Shell gas station in North College Hill Saturday night, according to North College Hill police.

Officers say they were called around 8 p.m. to the gas station on 6840 Hamilton Avenue for a shots fired call.

Once they arrived, they discovered 11 shell casings around pump eight, police said.

Officers say during the investigation, they discovered from Green Hills police that a victim was found at Winton Woods Park, police said.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

Police say the suspect is described as a man wearing a gray hemp hoodie, blue pants, and light tan boots.

Witnesses are asked to contact the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.

