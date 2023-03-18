Contests
Snow, slick spots, cold and windy Saturday morning

By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is going to be cold and blustery this weekend. We will see cloudy skies turn clear overnight tonight. Temperatures will continue to tumble falling to 25 overnight.

Saturday will be very windy with gusts as high as 40mph. We will see a reinforcing shot of cold air with another cold front Saturday morning. That will also usher in some snow showers between 8am and noon. Snow could create some slick spots and low visibility as it falls but moves through quickly. Use caution if traveling in the morning. The afternoon will be dry with cloudy skies and a high of 35.

Sunday morning will be bitterly cold with lows in the teens. If you are going to the Heart Mini Marathon downtown, bundle up. It will be very sunny all day with a high near 40.

Monday is the first day of spring and the weather will begin to turn just as the calendar turns to spring too. Highs will be near 50 with dry weather.

Rain returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60.

