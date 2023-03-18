Street Rescue and community leaders partner in “gun turn-in”

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A “no questions asked’ community gun turn-in event took place Saturday afternoon in Hamilton as an effort to reduce gun violence.

Pastor Shaquilla “Shaq” Matthews of Truth & Life Community Church partnered with HYPE and Street Rescue to host the event at the St. Paul Miracle Center on Front Street.

“This initiative is personal because my family has personally been affected by gun violence as my brother was murdered and his case is still unsolved, Matthews said. “If through my family’s tragedy I can save other families from this pain, it is worth every effort to make this partnership continue to happen. Additionally, I hope this effort as a part of my community is one more part of the plan to rid it of the gun violence and the pain that community guns bring.”

Former Ohio State Rep. Dale Mallory’s ‘Put Down the Guns, Pick Up the Gloves’ organization, a long-time partner of Street Rescue, joined Matthews in driving home the event’s mission.

“If we want violence to stop, we need to do our part,” former Ohio State Rep. Dale Mallory said. “If someone left a weapon with you that you don’t want, bring it in – no questions asked!”

Rufus Johnson, a certified gun safety trainer and founder of R.E.A.L. Truth Inc., provided coupons for discounted firearm safety training.

“Being aware of firearm/gun safety protocols can ultimately result in the decreased number of our youth/children dying from gun violence, accidental death, injuries, or from the lack of knowledge,” according to R.E.A.L. Truth’s website. “Our children are killing themselves at an alarming rate.”

Attendees were also given gift cards as a thank-you in exchange for unwanted or found weapons and ammunition.

