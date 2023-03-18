Sunday, the final day of winter, is cold but sunny

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight Saturday into Sunday. Breezy conditions persist before midnight, making for brisk wind chills in the teens! Actual temperatures tonight will fall to the upper teens and low 20s with a few areas dealing with a hard frost on windshields and side mirrors on vehicles!

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a much lighter wind.

Monday is the official start to spring with the Vernal Equinox occurring at 5:24 p.m. (the Equator will experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness). The first day of spring will be a little cooler than normal, but fair with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s are expected Tuesday with Wednesday starting off in the 30s and going into the upper 50s. Rain showers return Wednesday night and linger into Thursday and Friday, which will be warm with highs in the 60s for the latter half of next week!

