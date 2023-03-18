Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Watch for some snow for the first half of Saturday

Breezy Conditions are also expected
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will see a reinforcing shot of cold air with another cold front Saturday morning. That will also usher in some snow showers between 8am and noon. Snow could create some slick spots and low visibility as it falls but moves through quickly. Use caution if traveling in the morning. The afternoon will be dry and breezy with cloudy skies and a high of 35.

Sunday morning will be bitterly cold with lows in the teens. If you are going to the Heart Mini Marathon downtown, bundle up. It will be very sunny all day with a high near 40.

Monday is the first day of spring and the weather will begin to turn just as the calendar turns to spring too. Highs will be near 50 with dry weather.

Rain returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates with teammates after making an interception...
Bengals sign free-agent safety to 3-year deal, per report
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73), Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle...
Jonah Williams requests trade from Bengals after Orlando Brown signing
Indiana police are investigating a threat made on social media to Rising Sun-Ohio County...
Police investigate social media threat made to Indiana middle school

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Snow, slick spots, cold and windy Saturday morning
Saturday morning will be snowy
Snow showers Saturday morning
Snow Saturday morning
Snow on the way Saturday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Cold and even snowy at times this weekend