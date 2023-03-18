Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman shot in Elmwood Place; suspect in custody

The woman is at UC Medical Center.
Woman shot in Elmwood Place; suspect in custody
Woman shot in Elmwood Place; suspect in custody
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Elmwood Place, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vine Street.

Police at the scene say the woman was shot in the abdomen.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liliana Holbrook
Store worker made 46 bogus returns for customer, gave him nearly $10K in gift cards: records
Two houses in Anderson Township where an incident happened Monday night resulting in a...
Joe Mixon’s sister, her boyfriend indicted in shooting near Bengals’ star’s house
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Potentially life-threatening infection diagnosed in Warren County
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Cincinnati’s oldest residence for sale in Columbia Tusculum
A stranger accidentally steals a rug from a Northside residence.
Woman caught on cam stealing Northside couple’s rug, returns it with a note

Latest News

A rendering of the current ODOT design for the Brent Spence Bridge project (left) and the...
Revised Brent Spence plan could reclaim land for convention center, new arena, group says
Saturday morning will be snowy
Snow showers Saturday morning
Snow Saturday morning
Snow on the way Saturday
St. Patrick's Day festivities underway in Hamilton
St. Patrick’s Day festivities underway in Hamilton