Woman shot in Elmwood Place; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Elmwood Place, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vine Street.

Police at the scene say the woman was shot in the abdomen.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

