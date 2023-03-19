Contests
1 person injured after shooting in Green Township, police say

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Green Township early Sunday...
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Green Township early Sunday morning, according to Sgt. Jake Richmond with the Green Township Police Department.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was hospitalized after a shooting took place early Sunday morning in Green Township, according to Sgt. Jake Richmond with the Green Township Police Department.

Officers say they were called to Alpine Place and North Bend Road around 2:30 a.m.

Once police arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the hand and stomach, Richmond said.

Richmond says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but has since been released.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident that started in the city and ended at a house on Alpine, according to Richmond.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who took off in a black GMC Yukon and is considered armed and dangerous.

Richmond says officers have not identified the suspect because everyone involved is uncooperative.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

