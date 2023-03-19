Boltz to Nutz’s classes make cooking accessible to kids with special needs

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Eric and Yvonne Boltz own the Boltz to Nutz Farm in Loveland. The couple created the farm to be a sanctuary for the differently abled.

For months, the Boltz family has been hosting cooking classes in their custom kitchen to teach the differently abled how to thrive in life.

“The classes are for anybody who has a disability invisible or visible,” said Yvonne Boltz.

The Boltz family has now added cooking classes for children.

“I’ve talked about how magical it is for us to be part of these classes just to see people doing things they didn’t think that they could do and that’s kind of magnified with kids,” said Eric Boltz.

Fox 19's Payton Marshall and a student make tacos in Boltz to Nutz' cooking class. (WXIX)

MORE: Couple starts accessible cooking classes in custom kitchen at Warren County farm

On Saturday the Boltz to Nutz Farm hosted a cooking class where kids learned fun facts on nutrition and how to make tacos.

“It started where this kitchen was set up for people who are in wheelchairs but we found that there’s all kind of other issues that people just need to have a safe space. And we accept everybody here for their authentic self,” said Yvonne Boltz.

The custom kitchen also offers adaptive tools for cooking classes.

“Oh, the kids are the best they are a lot of fun and I think it’s important to you know have them around each other like you know, other kids with disabilities so they kind of have like a sense of normalcy when maybe they go to school every day and don’t necessarily have that.”

“This cutting board is a little bit easier because it doesn’t slide around since it’s got suction cups on the bottom,” said volunteer, Justin Holder.

Holder said he’s been in a wheelchair for 17 years. He said it feels great to pass on the knowledge he’s learned to the kids in the cooking class.

“The kids are the best! They are a lot of fun and I think it’s important to have them around each other, you know, other kids with disabilities so they kind of have like a sense of normalcy,” said Holder.

You can learn more about upcoming classes by visiting Boltz to Nutz’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.