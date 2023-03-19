Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Boltz to Nutz’s classes make cooking accessible to kids with special needs

A student gets a helping hand cutting tomatoes in a Boltz to Nutz cooking class.
A student gets a helping hand cutting tomatoes in a Boltz to Nutz cooking class.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Eric and Yvonne Boltz own the Boltz to Nutz Farm in Loveland. The couple created the farm to be a sanctuary for the differently abled.

For months, the Boltz family has been hosting cooking classes in their custom kitchen to teach the differently abled how to thrive in life.

“The classes are for anybody who has a disability invisible or visible,” said Yvonne Boltz.

The Boltz family has now added cooking classes for children.

“I’ve talked about how magical it is for us to be part of these classes just to see people doing things they didn’t think that they could do and that’s kind of magnified with kids,” said Eric Boltz.

Fox 19's Payton Marshall and a student make tacos in Boltz to Nutz' cooking class.
Fox 19's Payton Marshall and a student make tacos in Boltz to Nutz' cooking class.(WXIX)

MORE: Couple starts accessible cooking classes in custom kitchen at Warren County farm

On Saturday the Boltz to Nutz Farm hosted a cooking class where kids learned fun facts on nutrition and how to make tacos.

“It started where this kitchen was set up for people who are in wheelchairs but we found that there’s all kind of other issues that people just need to have a safe space. And we accept everybody here for their authentic self,” said Yvonne Boltz.

The custom kitchen also offers adaptive tools for cooking classes.

“Oh, the kids are the best they are a lot of fun and I think it’s important to you know have them around each other like you know, other kids with disabilities so they kind of have like a sense of normalcy when maybe they go to school every day and don’t necessarily have that.”

“This cutting board is a little bit easier because it doesn’t slide around since it’s got suction cups on the bottom,” said volunteer, Justin Holder.

Holder said he’s been in a wheelchair for 17 years. He said it feels great to pass on the knowledge he’s learned to the kids in the cooking class.

“The kids are the best! They are a lot of fun and I think it’s important to have them around each other, you know, other kids with disabilities so they kind of have like a sense of normalcy,” said Holder.

You can learn more about upcoming classes by visiting Boltz to Nutz’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates with teammates after making an interception...
Bengals sign free-agent safety to 3-year deal, per report
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

Adam Kunkel lists "5 reasons" on his shoes as his motivation
Road coverage: Xavier and UK ready for second round games in Greensboro
Community leaders gathered Saturday at St. Paul Miracle Center in Hamilton to help reduce gun...
Street Rescue and community leaders partner in “gun turn-in”
The shooting reportedly took place in the parking lot behind The Place Rental Hall, police say.
Elmwood Place shooting victim identified; condition unknown, sheriff’s office said
Independence police are searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.
Independence police issue Golden Alert for missing 77-year-old man