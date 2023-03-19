Contests
Carroll County woman reported missing, Kentucky State police say

Police say that 31-year-old Imelda Zarate Mejia was last seen Saturday morning leaving her...
Police say that 31-year-old Imelda Zarate Mejia was last seen Saturday morning leaving her residence in a dark-colored SUV.(Kentucky State Police Post 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police Post 5 has issued a missing person report for a Carroll County woman.

Police received a report that Imelda Zarate Mejia, 31, had gone missing from her residence in Carrollton Saturday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to Officer Chad Johnson.

Meija is 5′9″ with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pink pajamas, police say.

According to police, she was seen on video entering a dark-colored SUV.

Her direction of travel after leaving her residence is unknown, the report said.

Anyone with leads that could assist in this missing person investigation is asked to call KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

