Carroll County woman reported missing, Kentucky State police say

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police Post 5 has issued a missing person report for a Carroll County woman.

Police received a report that Imelda Zarate Mejia, 31, had gone missing from her residence in Carrollton Saturday morning at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to Officer Chad Johnson.

Meija is 5′9″ with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing pink pajamas, police say.

According to police, she was seen on video entering a dark-colored SUV.

Her direction of travel after leaving her residence is unknown, the report said.

Anyone with leads that could assist in this missing person investigation is asked to call KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

