CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio man was arrested Saturday at a Walgreens in West Price Hill and charged with two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of criminal trespass, according to the Cincinnati Police.

A police report said that Markell Johnson, 20, entered the Walgreens located in the 4200 block of Glenway Avenue around noon, and was asked by employees to leave because he had trespassed previously and was asking people for money.

Police said that Johnson refused to leave and stated that he had a gun and threatened “to shoot employees and everyone in the store.”

A female witness stated in a complaint that Johnson told her he was going to shoot her, causing her to believe he would cause her serious harm.

Police say that Johnson reached into his pocket and imitated having a gun.

Police arrested Johnson at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m., according to the report.

