Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Authorities in Oregon said they’ve seized more than 150,000 fentanyl pills and three kilograms of powdered fentanyl.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from California’s Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a car that was heading to Portland.

California officials said the vehicle was likely trafficking a large amount of fentanyl.

Authorities said the car was found at a home. After securing a search warrant, deputies recovered the fentanyl pills and fentanyl in powder form with the help of a K-9 patrol.

If the seized drugs were sold at street value, deputies said the total cost of the drugs would come to $575,000.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
One woman is hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Woman in serious but stable condition after shooting in Sharonville, police say
A rendering of the current ODOT design for the Brent Spence Bridge project (left) and the...
Billions of dollars at stake in fight over Brent Spence design, group says
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

Runners and walkers talk off during the Heart Mini Marathon.
Thousands participate in annual marathon to raise money for American Heart Association
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
Unionization supporters gather near the Amazon Air-KCVG Sort Hub in Hebron, Ky., on Saturday,...
NKY Amazon workers seek to unionize company’s largest air hub
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel