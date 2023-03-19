Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills

North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion,...
North Korea views the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a practice to launch an invasion, though the United States and South Korea have steadfastly said their training is defensive in nature.(Source: Arirang News/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea launched a suspected missile toward the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, as the North ramps up testing activities in response to U.S.-South Korean military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

Japan’s Defense Ministry and coast guard said what appeared to be a North Korean missile was fired Sunday morning. They gave no further details.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the South’s military as saying that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

Calls to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff were not immediately answered on Sunday.

The launch, if confirmed, would be the North’s third round of weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began their joint military drills last week.

The North views the drills as a practice to launch an invasion, though the United States and South Korea have steadfastly said their training is defensive in nature. The latest U.S.-South Korean drills, which include computer simulations and field exercises, are to continue until Thursday.

The North Korean weapons recently tested include its longest-range Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland. The North’s state media quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying the ICBM launch was meant to “strike fear into the enemies.”

___

This version corrects that the launch, if confirmed, would be the third round of weapons tests since the U.S.-S Korea joint drills started last week (not fourth).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates with teammates after making an interception...
Bengals sign free-agent safety to 3-year deal, per report
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

Ashley Novak, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio.
Weather observers needed! Virtual training session this Monday for CoCoRaHS
Police say that 31-year-old Imelda Zarate Mejia was last seen Saturday morning leaving her...
Carroll County woman reported missing, Kentucky State police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Top seeds fall in battle for Sweet 16 berths