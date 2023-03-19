Thousands participate in annual marathon to raise money for American Heart Association

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of runners and walkers participated in the city’s largest single-day fundraiser Sunday morning, raising over $2 million to benefit the American Heart Association.

The Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk, presented by AtriCure, helps fight against heart disease and stroke.

The event was divided into different races:

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart Half Marathon

15K Mini Marathon presented by KoncertIT

Altafiber 5K

UC Health 1K Steps for Stroke

1.5K kids race

Mercy Health 5K Heart Walk

Runners and walkers

met at the corner of 5th & Lawrence streets.

The half marathon and 15K started around 7:30 a.m. The rest of the events then followed.

Here is a list of some of the first-place winners:

Half Marathon

Will Cadwell: 1:09:57

Jules Madzia: 1:23:24

15K

Zac Holtkamp: 49:46

Christina Johnston: 57:45

5K

Christian Leach: 16:53

Michelle Murray: 18:13

American Heart Association’s Heart Mini-marathon and Walk underway.

About 17,000 runners and walkers expected.

Here is the full list of winners.

