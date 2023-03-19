Thousands participate in annual marathon to raise money for American Heart Association
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of runners and walkers participated in the city’s largest single-day fundraiser Sunday morning, raising over $2 million to benefit the American Heart Association.
The Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk, presented by AtriCure, helps fight against heart disease and stroke.
The event was divided into different races:
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart Half Marathon
- 15K Mini Marathon presented by KoncertIT
- Altafiber 5K
- UC Health 1K Steps for Stroke
- 1.5K kids race
- Mercy Health 5K Heart Walk
Runners and walkers
met at the corner of 5th & Lawrence streets.
The half marathon and 15K started around 7:30 a.m. The rest of the events then followed.
Here is a list of some of the first-place winners:
Half Marathon
- Will Cadwell: 1:09:57
- Jules Madzia: 1:23:24
15K
- Zac Holtkamp: 49:46
- Christina Johnston: 57:45
5K
- Christian Leach: 16:53
- Michelle Murray: 18:13
Here is the full list of winners.
