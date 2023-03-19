Contests
Thousands participate in annual marathon to raise money for American Heart Association

By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of runners and walkers participated in the city’s largest single-day fundraiser Sunday morning, raising over $2 million to benefit the American Heart Association.

The Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk, presented by AtriCure, helps fight against heart disease and stroke.

The event was divided into different races:

  • St. Elizabeth Healthcare Heart Half Marathon
  • 15K Mini Marathon presented by KoncertIT
  • Altafiber 5K
  • UC Health 1K Steps for Stroke
  • 1.5K kids race
  • Mercy Health 5K Heart Walk

Runners and walkers

met at the corner of 5th & Lawrence streets.

The half marathon and 15K started around 7:30 a.m. The rest of the events then followed.

Here is a list of some of the first-place winners:

Half Marathon

  • Will Cadwell: 1:09:57
  • Jules Madzia: 1:23:24

15K

  • Zac Holtkamp: 49:46
  • Christina Johnston: 57:45

5K

  • Christian Leach: 16:53
  • Michelle Murray: 18:13

Here is the full list of winners.

