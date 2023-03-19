Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Weather observers needed! Virtual training session this Monday for CoCoRaHS

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, OH is hosting the virtual training session.
Ashley Novak, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio.
Ashley Novak, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention all weather enthusiasts who are interested in getting involved with weather observations!

It is because of weather observers who measure and record observations like rainfall, snowfall and hail that allow forecasters like the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team to know what is happening in locations other than airports and Mesonet stations.

A national network called CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network) has volunteer observers take rain, hail and snow observations right in their own backyard and relay those observations to forecasters including the National Weather Service.

And the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio is offering a free virtual training session on Monday, March 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those interested in becoming an observer with CoCoRaHS.

Ashley Novak, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio, says that CoCoRaHS observers, “really aid National Weather Service in issuing or verifying life-saving warnings. In addition, CoCoRaHS observations provide knowledge for how much rainfall has occurred, which helps in river forecasting as well.... also, CoCoRaHS observations help in drought monitoring. It’s just as important to know where it did not rain as where it rained.”

The virtual training session is open to everyone.

To sign up for the training session, you can register here.

CoCoRaHS data is open for anyone to utilize on the www.cocorahs.org website.

Also, if you are interested in being a weather observer not only for daily observations of rain, snow or hail but also for storm spotting, Novak says that, “those that are interested in the weather in addition to being a CoCoRaHS observer, you can also become a SKYWARN storm spotter where you can provide real time reports of severe weather that occur in your location when it is safe to do so.”

For details on becoming either a CoCoRaHS observer or SKYWARN storm spotter, you can visit the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington’s homepage here and check the latest ‘News Headlines’ towards the top.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Police issued an arrest warrant for an American Legion post commander who is accused of...
Former American Legion commander accused of stealing money from his post
Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) celebrates with teammates after making an interception...
Bengals sign free-agent safety to 3-year deal, per report
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

Police say that 31-year-old Imelda Zarate Mejia was last seen Saturday morning leaving her...
Carroll County woman reported missing, Kentucky State police say
Adam Kunkel lists "5 reasons" on his shoes as his motivation
Road coverage: Xavier and UK ready for second round games in Greensboro
A student gets a helping hand cutting tomatoes in a Boltz to Nutz cooking class.
Boltz to Nutz’s classes make cooking accessible to kids with special needs
Community leaders gathered Saturday at St. Paul Miracle Center in Hamilton to help reduce gun...
Street Rescue and community leaders partner in “gun turn-in”