Xavier returns to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, will face Texas | Replay

GREENSBORO, N.C. - For 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon on national television, the Xavier Musketeers reminded everyone how dangerous they are.

Xavier, the Midwest’s No. 3 seed, blitzed No. 11 Pittsburgh, xx-xx, to book the program’s ninth trip to the Sweet 16 on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, against No. 2 Texas.

The Musketeers found their familiar fire in the opening 20 minutes behind five 3-pointers from Adam Kunkel and took a 48-34 halftime lead, and pulled away from the Panthers in the second half until a late five-minute scoreless streak allowed Pitt to close the gap to a nerve-wracking single-digit margin.

Xavier was able to stabilize and make enough free throws to hold on.

All five Xavier starters scored in double figures, and freshman Desmond Claude provided 11 points off the bench, and some clutch free throws down the stretch.

Jack Nunge, who fouled out of the game, led the Musketeers with 18 points. Colby Jones was sensational with 10 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and no turnovers.

Souley Boum scored all 14 of his points in the second half. Jerome Hunter was a factor again, with 14 points and five rebounds.

Jack Nunge fouls out | Xavier 74, Pitt 60, 3:19 2H

Xavier hasn’t scored in four minutes, and Pitt’s currently on a 6-0 run with two free throws coming.

Jack Nunge just fouled out. He finishes with 18 points.

The Musketeers have been settling for jump shots. To avoid this lead from getting any more uncomfortable, Xavier should look to attack the basket and made generate some points at the foul line.

Souley Boum’s heating up | Xavier 74, Pitt 54, 7:13 2H

After being held scoreless in the first half, Souley Boum’s got 10 in the second half. All five Xavier starters are in double figures, and Des Claude has seven points off the bench.

The pace of this game, the style, is exactly how the Musketeers want to play, and Xavier’s feasting on Pittsburgh in a nationally televised game with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Souley Boum finally gets one to go | Xavier 60, Pitt 44, 11:49 2H

After starting 0-for-8 from the field, Souley Boum finally got a 3-pointer to fall. The Musketeers are still in some foul trouble, but they’ve got a 12-10 scoring edge in the second half.

Jerome Hunter with two strong finishes | Xavier 57, Pitt 42, 14:17 2H

Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each have three fouls. Jerome Hunter just made back-to-back baskets at the rim. Hunter’s up to 12 points.

The most recent stretch has been interesting. Pitt elected to go small with 6-foot-7 Blake Hinson playing at the five. Xavier’s opted to match the Panthers with a small lineup of its own, with Hunter at the five.

Foul trouble creeping in for Xavier | Xavier 53, Pitt 40, 16:00 2H

Jack Nunge’s got three fouls. Colby Jones, Souley Boum, and Jerome Hunter each have two fouls.

Xavier has four team fouls in the first four minutes of the second half.

The foul situation is concerning for the Musketeers.

Adam Kunkel’s heater has Xavier in control | Xavier 48, Pitt 34, HALF

Adam Kunkel’s 5-for-5 from the 3-point range. He has 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and no turnovers.

Jack Nunge has 14 points, and two blocked shots. Colby Jones and Jerome Hunter each have eight points.

The Musketeers have 17 assists and three turnovers.

Souley Boum, Xavier’s leading scorer, has yet to score.

Between defense and offense, that was one of the best halves this season for Xavier.

Now the challenge becomes sustaining it for the final 20 minutes.

Xavier’s on fire | Xavier 42, Pitt 28, 3:27 1H

The best version of Xavier decided to show up Sunday.

The Musketeers just rattled off a 12-2 run. Adam Kunkel’s 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Jack Nunge’s playing like a grizzly bear at both ends. He’s got 14 points.

Xavier has 15 assists and only three turnovers.

Pittsburgh hasn’t made a field goal in nearly three minutes.

Xavier holding steady | Musketeers 30, Pitt 24, 7:53 1H

Jack Nunge will have two free throws following the under-eight media timeout.

Pitt’s hit a couple of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to six.

The Musketeers are playing well at both ends of the floor right now.

Xavier has to get Souley Boum going. He’s 0-for-3 from the field. All three were good looks that rattled in and out.

Colby Jones is asserting himself | Xavier 28, Pitt 18, 9:16 1H

Colby Jones has taken over this game early. Jones is 2-for-2 from beyond the arc with eight points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Jones just hit Jerome Hunter for a bucket inside.

The Musketeers are putting it together at both ends right now.

Xavier fires off a 7-0 run | Xavier 21, Pitt 15, 11:18 1H

A nice finish in transition from Colby Jones, followed by a post feed and finish for Jack Nunge and a 3-pointer from Jones, was good for a 7-0 run from the Musketeers.

Pitt called timeout.

The Musketeers have buckled down on defense and continued running the solid offense.

Good start for both sides | Xavier 9, Pittsburgh 9, 15:42 1H

Xavier got off to a nice start with a dish from Souley Boum to Jerome Hunter on the first possession of the game. Adam Kunkel followed it up with a 3-pointer.

The Musketeers have missed a couple of good looks at the rim, but they also finished two open ones by exploiting Pitt’s hard hedge on Xavier’s high ball screens.

The Panthers are 3-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-3 at the foul line.

The Musketeers have forced two turnovers and only turned it over once on a Jack Nunge charge call.

