19 For a Cure: Importance of pediatric health

By Dan Wells
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You always want to make sure that your children are their happiest and healthiest selves. One of the best ways to do that is by making sure your child is cared for by a board-certified pediatrician.

In this 19 For a Cure, FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells takes a look at the importance of pediatrics and getting the care you need at a moment’s notice.

