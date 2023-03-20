19 For a Cure: Treating patients based on need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Delivering high-quality and equitable health care does not mean treating every patient the same way.

This 19 For a Cure focuses on patients with different circumstances, needs and preferences that are the focus of Tri-Health’s commitment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.