2023 Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show comes to Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Over 110 local artists and crafters gathered in Loveland Sunday to sell handmade goods at the 2023 Cincinnati Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show.

The event took place at the R.S.V.P. Center on Ward’s Corner Road.

The owner of Rebecca Adele PR and Events says the art and craft show has become a local favorite.

“I think there’s a big movement, and shopping local, supporting local, and it’s not like your old fashioned art and craft show; we really try to find unique things that you’re not going to find it other places, and having that variety and all of those vendors in house and having that right your fingertips, versus going on a big box store website or Amazon really is fueling your local economy - we’re getting things that are unique,” explained Becki Silverstein.

It’s not just a great thing for the artist, but also for the community.

Everything at the show is handmade, and a portion of the proceeds are donated back to the local charity, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.