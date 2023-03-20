Aftab, UC students rally for pedestrain safety around Clifton campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An event rallying support for pedestrian safety around the University of Cincinnati’s main campus is happening Monday evening.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to be in attendance.

The “Uptown Walk-Around” comes in response to what some describe as inaction on the part of city and school leaders following the death of 18-year-old Cayden Turner.

Turner died and another UC student was seriously injured last September when they were hit by a driver as the pair were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

Data from the Devou Foundation show that incident is just the tip of the iceberg.

There have been 654 traffic crashes in the last six months in and around UC’s uptown campus, the data show. Of those, 21 have involved pedestrians, including Turner as well as a man killed early last month.

Devou Foundation President Matt Butler says there have been no changes to make streets around campus safer in the aftermath of those deaths.

Butler and Pureval will join pedestrian safety advocates and UC students as well as Cincinnati City Council Member Mark Jeffreys.

The students are calling on UC administration to work with the city to address “preventable crashes” and “make the streets safe for all.”

UC students and community activists will be walking the roads around campus to raise awareness for pedestrian safety @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/26kCPdx0wk — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 20, 2023

12 months of traffic violence resulting in injuries or deaths at @uofcincy and neighborhoods. Come support the students and residents at the rally for safer streets - Mon 3/20 at 4PMhttps://t.co/SFcWYlrsM5@ucincipress @AftabPureval @jeffreysms @Prez_Pinto @uofcincyalumni pic.twitter.com/W4y7MEeKie — Matt Butler (@Matt_C_Butler) March 19, 2023

