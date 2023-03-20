Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Aftab, UC students rally for pedestrain safety around Clifton campus

Pedestrian safety advocates say no changes have been made after the death of a student last fall.
The 'uptown walk-around' event at UC on Monday. Students and pedestrian safety advocates will...
The 'uptown walk-around' event at UC on Monday. Students and pedestrian safety advocates will join Mayor Aftab Pureval.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An event rallying support for pedestrian safety around the University of Cincinnati’s main campus is happening Monday evening.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is expected to be in attendance.

The “Uptown Walk-Around” comes in response to what some describe as inaction on the part of city and school leaders following the death of 18-year-old Cayden Turner.

Turner died and another UC student was seriously injured last September when they were hit by a driver as the pair were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked crosswalk.

Data from the Devou Foundation show that incident is just the tip of the iceberg.

There have been 654 traffic crashes in the last six months in and around UC’s uptown campus, the data show. Of those, 21 have involved pedestrians, including Turner as well as a man killed early last month.

[Deadly pedestrian crash near UC puts students on edge—again]

Devou Foundation President Matt Butler says there have been no changes to make streets around campus safer in the aftermath of those deaths.

Butler and Pureval will join pedestrian safety advocates and UC students as well as Cincinnati City Council Member Mark Jeffreys.

The students are calling on UC administration to work with the city to address “preventable crashes” and “make the streets safe for all.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds special meeting to consider ‘employment of a public employee or official’
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Markell Johnson was accused of threatening to harm everyone inside a Walgreens and refusing to...
CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Green Township early Sunday...
1 person injured after shooting in Green Township, police say

Latest News

Bengals safety Nick Scott
Newly acquired safety Nick Scott explains why signing with Bengals was right decision
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
‘Forever Love’: Jessie Bates bids goodbye to Cincinnati, teammates
Jason Robinson pleaded guilty in connection with smuggling drugs into jail.
Ex-Hamilton County jailer pleads guilty to bringing drugs into jail
Monday afternoon forecast
Warm and wet weather much of this week