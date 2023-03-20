Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds special meeting to consider ‘employment of a public employee or official’
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Markell Johnson was accused of threatening to harm everyone inside a Walgreens and refusing to...
CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Green Township early Sunday...
1 person injured after shooting in Green Township, police say

Latest News

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hears from potential last witness
Ikea has recalled thousands of mirrors sold in stores and online due to a potential laceration...
Ikea recalls thousands of mirrors due to laceration hazard
A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the...
Idaho OKs veto-proof bill to allow execution by firing squad
Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens
Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens