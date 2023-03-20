Belle of Louisville’s 2023 cruising season underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Belle of Louisville Riverboats is kicking off its 2023 cruising season.

There are spring break cruise offerings taking place on the Belle of Louisville and the Mary M. Miller during the first week of April.

There are four different family-friendly cruises, including the Belle of Louisville’s first cruise of the season. These cruises are offered Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 8.

Additional information from a release on the types of cruises below:

HARBOR HISTORY CRUISE, Sun., April 2, 4 to 5 p.m.

On this narrated one-hour excursion, learn about the history and founding of Louisville and the significance of riverboats. Free Adventure Passports are also available on this cruise, offering entertaining activities for children to complete as your family embarks on a relaxing and educational cruise onboard the Mary M. Miller. They are also a fun souvenir to take home! Tickets are just $10 for adults (15-64) and seniors (65+) and $7 for children (5-14). Children 4 years and younger are FREE.

“HOMETOWN MUSIC” KIDS CRUISE—all are from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

· Sat., April 1: Rhythm Science Sound

· Tues., April 4: Louisville Folk School

· Thurs., April 6: Rhythm Science Sound

· Sat., April 8: Louisville Folk School

It’s time to strike a chord and come aboard because the return of Kids Cruises is music to our ears! These family-friendly kids cruises feature all the bells and whistles, as we partner with other local, cultural organizations to create dynamic and engaging children’s programs, all focused on the theme of “Hometown Music!”

Does the name “Rhythm Science Sound” ring a bell? This local organization, a 2022 season favorite, returns for select kids cruises in 2023! While cruising with Rhythm Science Sound, kids will enjoy dancing to a live DJ, participating in a music-themed craft and more! New this year, Louisville Folk School will also be joining us on select kids cruises! Featuring live music, an instrument petting zoo and music demonstrations, their cruises are sure to strike the right note!

Don’t play it by ear! These low-cost cruises are a fan-favorite that sell out in advance. Tickets are $12.99 for adults (15-64), seniors (65+) and children (5-14). Children 4 years and younger are FREE. (Kids Cruise programming is designed for ages elementary and middle school aged children.)

MOONLIGHT CRUISES—all are from 7 to 9 p.m.

· Fri., March 31: Mary M. Miller, featuring the “Derby City Dandies”

· Sat., April 1: Belle of Louisville’s first cruise of the season! Featuring Nashville artist, Carmen Van Leer

· Fri., April 7: Belle of Louisville, featuring “Wicker Frog”

· Sat., April 8: Belle of Louisville, featuring “Croghan’s Crossing”

Enjoy yourself during a night out on the river with a gentle breeze and live music. Add in a snack from the Concession stand or a cocktail for those 21 & over and there’s nowhere better to be! End your evening onboard or start your night out with us– either way, it’s sure to be a special occasion. Moonlight Cruises are two-hour excursions. Moonlight not guaranteed.

PICNIC LUNCH CRUISE, Sun., April 2, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Join us for a fun, informal excursion, including activities for the kids, good food and live music from the Juggernaut Jug Band! Take your pre-selected boxed lunch anywhere on the boat and find your favorite seat. Then, sit back and relax! Tickets are $36.99 for adults ages 15-64, $34.99 for seniors 65+, $23.99 children ages 5-14, and FREE for children under 4.

Tickets for all cruises are available at the newly redesigned BelleofLouisville.org. Belle of Louisville Riverboats is located at the Fourth Street Wharf in Waterfront Park. Nearby and inexpensive parking is located in the Blue Wharf Parking Lot, with entry by Joe’s Crab Shack.

