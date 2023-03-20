Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens

Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens
Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured exhibit is open.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell goes behind the scenes of Bricktionary.

Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds special meeting to consider ‘employment of a public employee or official’
Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Markell Johnson was accused of threatening to harm everyone inside a Walgreens and refusing to...
CPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing and criminal trespassing in Walgreens
Koby Roush's remains were found on March 11 by an outdoorsman in Gallia County, according to...
Human remains identified as man missing since 2020
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Green Township early Sunday...
1 person injured after shooting in Green Township, police say

Latest News

The 2023 Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show took place Sunday in Loveland Ohio
2023 Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show comes to Loveland
Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens
Cincinnati Museum Center’s latest featured LEGO-themed exhibit opens
Mount Healthy High School graduates and TSU marching band members, Jierre Franklin ('18) and...
Mount Healthy High School alumni win 2 Grammys with HBCU marching band
TT's Take: 'Scream VI' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'Scream VI' now in theaters