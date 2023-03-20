Cincinnati police search for man missing since January

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a man who has been missing since January.

Officers say Awail Hassen, 35, has not been seen by his family since Jan. 29, which is unusual for him.

Hassen was last seen around noon in the 2700 block of E. Tower Drive in Westwood, police said.

Officers say he is five feet and eight inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for a 2004 Honda CRV with Ohio license GVD1615 that could be related to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hall with district three of the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-263-8344.

