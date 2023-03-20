Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati police search for man missing since January

Cincinnati police are searching for Awail Hassen, 35, who has been missing since January.
Cincinnati police are searching for Awail Hassen, 35, who has been missing since January.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a man who has been missing since January.

Officers say Awail Hassen, 35, has not been seen by his family since Jan. 29, which is unusual for him.

Hassen was last seen around noon in the 2700 block of E. Tower Drive in Westwood, police said.

Officers say he is five feet and eight inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for a 2004 Honda CRV with Ohio license GVD1615 that could be related to his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hall with district three of the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-263-8344.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Kentucky University's pep band director Will Redden went viral after his performance...
VIDEO: NKU pep band director goes viral for March Madness performance
Potholes
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
A rendering of the current ODOT design for the Brent Spence Bridge project (left) and the...
Billions of dollars at stake in fight over Brent Spence design, group says
One woman is hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Woman in serious but stable condition after shooting in Sharonville, police say
A plane swerved while landing at Lunken Airport Friday.
Plane lands on its side at Lunken Airport

Latest News

Former Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel (right) pleads guilty to two misdemeanor public...
No jail time for former Butler County official who pleaded guilty in corruption case
Meals on Wheels participates in "March on Wheels"
Meals on Wheels participates in "March on Wheels"
Vaughn Blasingame, 56, was arrested and is accused of shooting outside of an apartment complex...
Man shoots outside of apartment complex in College Hill, court documents say
Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright
Cincinnati school board holds special meeting to consider ‘employment of a public employee or official’