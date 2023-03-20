Cincinnati school board holds special meeting to consider ‘employment of a public employee or official’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school board for Cincinnati Public is holding a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

They plan to go behind closed doors in an “executive session to “consider employment of a public employee or official,” according to a meeting notice that went out last week.

After the special meeting, the school board will hold its regularly scheduled business meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary A. Ronan Education Center, 2651 Burnet Ave. in Corryville.

School leaders have not identified the name of the employee they plan to privately discuss Monday but this comes amid a controversy over how the district’s new superintendent is doing during her first year on the job.

Iranetta Wright won the district’s top administrative job after a six-month search that included feedback from parents, students and staff as well as other stakeholders.

Our media partner at Cincinnati Enquirer is reporting that Wright has established a “culture of intimidation and fear” in her first year as the district leader, according to school and district administrators. In a letter to the school board, administrators say Wright “embarrasses employees in meetings” and her micromanagement is impeding daily tasks.

The letter, written by union leaders representing more than 200 Cincinnati Public Schools administrators, principals and assistant principals, details ongoing issues with Wright’s performance, according to the Enquirer’s report.

Some things have changed since last May and Wrights says she is fully committed to making CPS a model district, she wrote in a statement provided to The Enquirer on Friday afternoon, according to their story. But any shifts have been made to “improve efficiencies, all designed to better serve students.”

